Amaravati: Mountaineer Aasha Malviya, who is touring the country on a bicycle to convey the message of ‘Women Safety and Empowerment’ called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Monday. Congratulating Asha Malviya, the Chief Minister announced a cash incentive of Rs 10 lakh and wished her goal to be fulfilled.

The mountaineer told the Chief Minister that she was a native of Nataram village of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh. She began her bicycle trip on November 1 in Bhopal and entered Andhra Pradesh at Tirupati. As part of the trip, she has set a target to cover 25,000 kilometres across the country including the Union Territories and her mission is to show the world that women are safe in India. So far more than 8,000 kilometres have been covered in seven states including Andhra Pradesh.

Hailing the initiatives of the Chief Minister for women's welfare, she said that his views on matters like the development of the country and the safety of women are very great, especially the DISHA mobile application.

Aasha also said that she has downloaded DISHA app and stated that its functioning was user-friendly. Not only women but everyone is safe in Andhra Pradesh. The welfare programs undertaken by the Chief Minister for girls in schools and colleges are highly appreciable and he is an ideal for the country. She also thanked the Chief Minister for announcing the cash incentive of Rs 10 lakh for my goal. Special Chief Secretary to CM Poonam Malakondaiah and officials from CMO were also present.

క్యాంప్‌ కార్యాలయంలో సీఎం శ్రీ వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ను కలిసిన పర్వతారోహకురాలు ఆశా మాలవ్య. సైకిల్‌పై దేశాన్ని చుట్టివస్తున్న ఆశామాలవ్య. 25,000 కిలోమీటర్లు ప్రయాణించాలని లక్ష్యం. ఇప్పటివరకు ఏపీ సహా 8 రాష్ట్రాల్లో 8 వేలకు పైగా కి.మీ. పూర్తయిందని సీఎంకి వివరించిన ఆశా. pic.twitter.com/4N80Bd8i0G — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) February 6, 2023

Also Read: AP CM Condoles Talasila Wife's Demise