AP CM YS Jagan Announces Ex-gratia Of Rs 5 Lakh For Snakebite Victim's Kin In Vizianagaram

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the student of the Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Hostel at Kurupam village of Vizianagaram district who died due to snakebite.

Three students Mantini Ranjit of Dalaipet village, Vamsi of Jigaram, and Vangapandu Naveen of Jaggunaidupet village were bitten by the snake when they were sleeping in the hostel on Friday. All three students have been rushed to the private hospital in Vizianagaram after being administered first aid. Ranjit died on the way to the hospital and two other students were admitted to the hospital. CM YS Jagan directed the officials that two students should be provided the best treatment.

Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari asked BC welfare officials to submit a detailed report to her immediately on how the incident took place. The collector also directed the hospital doctors to ensure the best treatment to the students.

Also Read: ​No Increase in Arjitha Seva Ticket Pricing, Says TTD