AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the kin of the deceased who died in a road collision on Wednesday near Vedadri village of Krishna district.

The CM announced that this ex-gratia will also be applicable to Telangana people who died in the same road accident. YS Jagan instructed authorities to look after the families of the deceased in a humanitarian manner as the accident occurred within the territory of the state.

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to the family of deceased persons of the same road accident.

Twelve people, including two children, died and 12 others were injured in a road accident after a speeding lorry rammed into a tractor near Vedadri village of Jaggaiahpet mandal yesterday.

According to reports, the victims who were in the tractor were returning to their home In Telangana after offering prayers at a temple in Krishna district. There were 26 people who travelled in the tractor during the time of the accident.

Out of the 12 people died in the accident, three people hail from Andhra Pradesh and nine from Khammam district of Telangana.

Seven people died on the spot, while five others died in the hospital while undergoing treatment. Nandigama DSP GV Ramana Murthy said that the lorry driver was driving the vehicle in an inebriated state.

The lorry driver was hospitalised after the accident.