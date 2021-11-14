AP CM YS Jagan, Amit Shah Visit Tirumala Temple

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Tirumala and had a darshan of Lord Venkateswara here on Saturday.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swami, YSRCP and BJP leaders accompanied them.

Earlier, the Chief Minister received Amit Shah at Renigunta airport.

The Union Minister will be presiding over the 29th Southern Zonal Council Meeting, to be held here on November 14.

Chief Ministers of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry and Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar and Administrator of Lakshwadeep are expected to attend the meeting.