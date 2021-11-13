AP CM YS Jagan, Amit Shah To Offer Prayers At Tirumala Today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to visit Tirumala along with the Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening. Amit Shah will reach Tirumala by Saturday evening and will make a night halt in the city. He will be received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Both Amit Shah and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer prayers at Tirumala at 9:30 PM on Saturday. After the Tirumala visit, YS Jagan would reach his home in Tadepalli.

Amit Shah will chair the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held at Hotel Taj in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

AP CM YS Jagan will start at 1.15 PM from Gannavaram Airport on Sunday and will reach Tirupati by 3 PM. He will participate in the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Tirupati on Sunday.