VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the national flag at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on the occasion of 75th Independence Day and reiterated that the State is forging ahead on all fronts.

After reviewing the colourful parade here on Sunday, he said, for the last 26 months, as a people's government steps were taken to create an environment for implementation of the rights that should be given to everyone. During the 3648 km padayatra, it was found that farmers and weaker sections of the society are expecting additional support, students in need of Right to English Medium Education, Women seeking safety and security, while the poor expecting better health services and hoped for a transparent system without any corruption. He stated that the decisions taken in the last 26 months have changed the course of the state's history, paving way for a better society.

Listing out the welfare schemes, he said, the government has spent Rs 83,000 crore on agriculture alone, which includes providing quality electricity for 9-hours a day, Rs 13500 every year under Rythu Bharosa, Rs 1261 crore towards zero interest crop loans. He said the government has spent Rs 33,000 crore on paddy procurement, and further paid previous government dues of Rs 960 crore on paddy purchase, Rs 9,000 crore of free electricity, and Rs 384 crore of seed arrears. RBKs have been set up in every village to assist the farmer from seeds to sale.

The Chief Minister said that 12 permanent jobs for every 2,000 people, literally 1.3 lakh permanent jobs were provided with the establishment of Village and Ward Secretariats, taking governance right to the village level offering over 500 services. Almost 2.7 lakh volunteers are door delivering pensions to every eligible person on the first of every month.

On the education front, the government aims to ensure that every student at least gets a professional degree, without dropping their studies due to financial burden and in this regard, in the last 26 months, the State government has spent Rs 26677 crore on education.

The English medium has been introduced to bring out the youngsters ready to face the competitive world and seize opportunities. Through Nadu-Nedu, the look of all government schools and colleges in the state were refurbished as a corporate school, where Rs 3,669 crore has been spent on 15,715 schools in phase-1. Also, the students in government schools are being given Jagananna Vidya Kanuka with three pairs of uniforms, school bag, bilingual textbooks, notebooks, work books, belts, shoes, socks, along with an English-Telugu dictionary right on the day of school reopens. Healthy and tasty midday meals are provided to the children everyday under Jagananna Gorumuddha, which is costing around Rs 1600 crore every year.

Further, the Chief Minister stated that various welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Asara, Jala Kala, Kapu Nestam, Nethanna Nestham, were brought, besides Disha Act for the economic, social and political empowerment of women. In the true spirit of the Constitution we are providing opportunities to all and are ensuring social justice through the implementation of Nava Ratnalu to uplift the weaker sections in an unprecedented manner, despite financial constraints.

In the times of Covid, the government improved the medicare services across the State, and fought against the pandemic by testing, tracing and treating. Treatment for Covid has been brought under Aarogyasri to make it accessible for more people. Like no other government in the country, the State has been depositing Rs 10 lakh for children who lost their parents in the pandemic.

Also, for the first of its kind, the government provided week offs for the Police department, hiked salaries for almost 7 lakh employees and gave 27 percent IR for the government employees. In the last 26 months, 94,000 outsourced employees have been recruited through APCOS and provided over 6.03 lakh jobs. In the nominated‌ posts, 50 percent reservation was given to the women and have set up 56 corporations specifically for BCs.

We have faced many challenges in the last one and a half years and experienced the worst circumstances ever in human history. Due to Covid, the State revenue has decreased and the expenditure increased unexpectedly. Even in the hard times, no welfare scheme was put on hold, and every single rupee was given directly to the people in a way that is free from corruption and discrimination. The Chief Minister concluded by saying that this government belongs to the people, where he is only here to provide services with the authority given. He said that the state is moving forward setting the best example for fraternity, justice, equality, and democracy.

Legislative Council Protem Chairman Balasubramaniam, Assembly Speaker Tamineni Sitaram, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Mekathoti Sucharitha, Kodali Venkateswara Rao, Vellampalli Srinivas, officials and other dignitaries were present at the event.

