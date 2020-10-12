AP CM YS Jagan’s Letter To CJI: Chorus Grows For Probe

AMARAVATI: The letter written by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Chief Justice of India Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde about the alleged close association of Supreme Court judge N V Ramana with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and the judge’s influencing of state high court sittings has caused nationwide tremors. The Andhra Pradesh chief minister citing several recent developments to justify his claim has become the most talked-about point across the country.

The chorus for an impartial inquiry and investigation into all the aspects mentioned in YS Jagan letter to the CJI is getting shriller. Several eminent personalities including legal luminaries and well-known journalists have been expressing their opinion in support of a detailed investigation in this matter. Several leading national dailies published AP CM’s letter to the CJI very prominently while television channels held extensive debates on this issue. Among the leading national dailies that significantly reported this development were Hindustan Times, The Indian Express and The Sunday Express.

There were quite a few eminent personalities who expressed their views on this issue in the form of their tweets and posts on other social media platforms. While this was the single most important news development to cover for most of the country, a section of the media in the Telugu states, notorious for its slanted coverage of events, unabashedly brushed this most significant development under the carpet. This section of the media did not even report the official statement from the state government on this issue, thereby suppressing fair dissemination of news and exposing its pathological discrimination.

This did not go unnoticed on social media as many commented that this section of the media has finally ‘ripped its mask and revealed its true colours’.

AP CM YS Jagan has shown his utmost trust and respect for the judiciary, be it the high court or Supreme Court, on several occasion in the past. His endeavour now to speak up on the styles of functioning of a few honourable judges and bring this matter to the notice of the apex court is being welcomed by legal experts and top journalists of the country.

Constitutional expert and Supreme Court senior judge Prashanth Bhushan, India Today’s Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai and former well-known journalist and currently an associate professor in Harvard University (USA) Nidhi Razdan are among them. Let’s take a look at their tweets:

