AP CM YS Jagan First Visit To Palnadu, Felicitates Village/Ward Volunteers

PALNADU: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the awards function for village/ward volunteers in Narasaraopet on Thursday. The Chief Minister is on his first visit to the district of Palnadu which was carved out Guntur district on April 4.

For the second year in a row, Sevamitra, Sevaratna, and Seva Vajra awards were presented to the Village and Ward Secretariat volunteers by YS Jagan. The CM also unveiled the statue of former ZP chairperson Kasu Vengala Reddy.

The government is presenting three awards to the best-performing volunteers as Seva Vajra, Seva Rathna and Seva Mitra. Volunteers selected for Seva Vajra were given 3,000 cash prize and a medal. At least five best volunteers from each of the 175 segments would be felicitated with Seva Vajra awards. Similarly, 20,000 cash and a medal was given to Seva Rathna awardees. At least 10 from each mandal and the municipal town would be selected for the award. About 2.28 lakh volunteers would get Seva Mitra award under which they would be gifted 10,000 cash and a medal.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Cherukuvada Sriranganadharaju along with many MLAs, MLAs, other public representatives, and many high officials were present on the occasion.

