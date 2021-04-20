AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu on his birthday today, April 20. Taking to Twitter YS Jagan greeted the leader in Telugu.

''Hearty birthday wishes to Chandrababu Naidu Garu. With the blessings of God, I wish him all health and happiness, he stated in his Twitter message.

చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారికి హార్దిక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఆ దేవుని ఆశీస్సులతో నిండు ఆరోగ్యంతో మీరు సంతోషంగా ఉండాలని ఆశిస్తున్నాను.@ncbn — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 20, 2021

The Leader of Opposition and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu who turned 71 this year, celebrated his birthday with family members keeping it a low-key affair due to the coronavirus second wave in the state. He also instructed his cadre to avoid social gatherings and stay safe as their health was important.

Also Read: Start Works Proposed Under Irrigation Dept In Kadapa: AP CM