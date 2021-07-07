AP CM to Visit Village and Ward Secretariats After COVID Numbers Decline

AP (7th July): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would visit the village and ward secretariats twice a week after a decline in the Covid situation and start an MLA programme and officials visiting a village and ward secretariat every day at the zonal level. He told the Collectors to visit both the village and ward secretariats every week and directed the Joint Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, ITDA PO’s to visit four village and ward secretariats per week to know the ground-level reality. He said that an additional 200 services will be provided to the people through village and ward secretariats, taking to a total of 740 services.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, DGP Goutam Sawang, Chief Commissioner Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Village and Ward Secretariats Special CS Ajay Jain, Panchayat Raj Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Health Principal Secretary, Revenue Department Principal Secretary V Usharani and Tribal Welfare Secretary Kantilal Dande were present.