AP CM Upholding Ideals Of Phule: YSRCP

YSRCP leaders on Sunday paid tributes to Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Taking part in the celebrations at Party office here on Sunday, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna garlanded the portrait of Jyotirao Phule and said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working towards fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. He said the Chief Minister has given recognition to 139 castes by setting up 56 corporations and appointing 672 directors for BCs. He said the Chief Minister had implemented all the welfare schemes despite the COVID pandemic and all the weaker sections have come under one roof and supporting his leadership. He said the Chief Minister has become a role model by working for the fulfilment of the aspirations of Phule. Chief Minister has chosen Dr. Gurumoorthy who comes to form an ordinary family as a YSRCP candidate for the Tirupati bypoll.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Janga Krishna Murthy said Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a philosopher and social reformer and constantly worked for the betterment of the downtrodden and weaker sections. Taking his ideologies forward, the Chief Minister had been working for the welfare of all sections of the society, especially SC, ST, BC and minorities.

MLA Vidadala Rajini said Mahatma Jyotirao Phule had worked hard for the empowerment of women and likewise the Chief Minister has been implementing many schemes and programmes for women welfare.

BC Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopal Krishna, MLC Janaga Krishna Murthy, MLAs Vidadala Rajini, Jogi Ramesh, YSRCP General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy and other leaders were present on the occasion.