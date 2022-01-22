AP CM Treats Govt Employees as His Own Family, Says Perni Nani

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy treats the government employees in the state as his family members, said Information, Transport, and Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani). Speaking to the media on Friday at the temporary Secretariat in Velagapudi said that the YSRCP government is taking care of government employees like no other government.

He said that 27 percent IR was given to the employees, immediately after YS Jagan became the CM of the state. He said 23 percent fitment was also given to the employees. Perni Nani said that the financial status of the state is completely different. He explained that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state is witnessing a huge loss in revenue. He further stated that AP CM YS Jagan is coming up with strategies to develop the state.

He said that a committee with the Chief Secretary and Ministers was set up by AP CM YS Jagan to explain the situation of the state government to the employees. This committee resolves the doubts of the employees. He questioned that it is not correct to blame the government and doing so wouldn't get an increase in HRA. He said that government teachers should stand as role models in society.

He said that employees shouldn't fall into the trap of Chandrababu Naidu who has created a lot of problems for the employees when he was in power.

Perni Nani also said that necessary action will be taken against those who have conducted casino in Gudivada. A probe was ordered into the matter already.

He also said that AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Megastar Chiranjeevi share a good bond and the recent discussions between them will be fruitful.

He added that the cost of the plots in Jagananna Smart Township will be less than the plots in the ventures by real estate businessmen.

