AP CM Thanks National Leaders, Tollywood Celebrities for Bday Wishes

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has thanked all the dignitaries for extending birthday wishes to him.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kishan Reddy, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S Bommai, film actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu and others for extending greetings.