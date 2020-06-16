AMARAVATI: While addressing both the legislative assembly and legislative council through video conference, Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan said that Andhra Pradesh government is firm on its decision of decentralisation of governance and equal development in the state as proposed earlier. The Governor was speaking in the assembly session.

The governor has made it clear that the proposal of setting up the three capitals in the state is in the legislative process. The AP cabinet had already approved the Decentralisation and Equal Development of All Regions Bill, 2020. The state legislature also approved the amendment bill.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had proposed the three capitals proposal with an aim to decentralize the administration, in view of the past experiences, and this proposal will benefit the people of the state by not limiting the development and growth to a single region.

As part of this, the government has decided to make Visakhapatnam city as the executive capital, which means the secretariat will be shifted from Amaravati to the port city. Kurnool will be the judicial capital of the state, and hence the High Court will be set up in Kurnool city.

Despite Opposition Telugu Desam Party consistently objecting to the three capitals proposal, still YS Jagan stood firm on his decision, said the governor. The CM is firm on his decision against building only one capital while neglecting other parts of the state, by utilising all the financial resources.

