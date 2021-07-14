AP CM Sets Deadline for Village Secretariats, Clinics and Digital Libraries

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on progress of works in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Departments and directed the officials to complete the works of Village Secretariats, Village Clinics and Digital libraries by year end.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete geo tagging and review the progress of construction of those buildings. He asked them to start the works related to development of infrastructure facilities in YSR Jagananna colonies on priority basis. He said to give importance to the cleanliness drive programme to keep the villages clean.

The Chief Minister accorded permission to launch 14,000 tricycles in villages and 1034 autos in urban areas. 23,747 green ambassadors and 4,482 green gaurds were on duty for door to door collection of garbage across the state and approval was given to recruit additional 11,453 green ambassadors and 5,551 green guards. It was decided to use heavy machinery for waste management. 9148 Incinerators, 3279 Mist Blowers, 3197 Brush Cutters, 3130 Hypertension Toilet Cleaners, 165 Portable Thermal Fogging Machines and 157 Shudding Machines were arranged.