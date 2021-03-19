AP CM Reviews Procurement of Rabi Crop, Preparations For Kharif

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on procurement of Rabi produce of 2020-21 and preparations for Kharif 2021–22 at the camp office here on Thursday.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister said RBKs should work to fulfill all the requirements of the farmers and ensure they are not migrated from villages. He said quality seeds, pesticides and fertilizers should reach the farmers within the stipulated time as soon as they have been ordered through RBKs.

The Chief Minister said Spandana programme will be conducted in RBKs from 3 to 5 PM every day and the agriculture department staff should be available in RBKs during the programme. Asserting that there should be no compromise over the quality of products in RBKs, he said fisheries feed, livestock medicine, seed, fertilizers should be made available for farmers in RBKs. He said all RBKs should be provided with high band internet facility so that farmers can clarify thier doubts through interactive mode.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the seeds to be distributed for kharif should be of good quality. He said awareness should be created among farmers through Agriculture assistants on varieties of brinjal that are of interest in the market and can get good price and added that a poster should be prepared in this regard so that marketing opportunities would be improved. He said to ensure all these details are available online.

The Officials said procurement of Rabi crop produce under 6081 RBKs has been started. The Chief Minister said to prepare crop plan for every village taking RBK as an unit and added that these plans should be sent to every RBK and their posters should be displayed in RBKs.

The officials said a total of Rs 28,430 crore has been spent on crop procurement since YSRCP formed the government. Of this, Rs 22,918 crore was spent on procuring paddy and Rs 5,512 crore on other crops while during the last four years from 2015-16 to 2018-19, the previous government spent only Rs 43,047 crore on crop procurement.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Agriculture Mission Vice Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Shashidhar, Special Secretary for Marketing and Cooperation Y Madhusudanreddy, Agriculture Marketing Commissioner MD Suryakumari, and other officials were present.