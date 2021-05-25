AP CM Reviews Krishnapatnam Ayurvedic Medicine

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with AYUSH Commission officials on Monday about Krishnapatnam medicine. The officials explained to the Chief Minister about the drug usage.

State Ayush commissioner Ramulu informed that Anandaiah has been distributing medicine in Krishnapatnam for 30-35 years. He told that the drug given to the Covid patients was made using 18 natural ingredients.

He said to the CM that Anandaiah has shown the preparation of the medicine to them and also given the formula. "We had already sent the medicine samples to the lab for further investigation," Ramulu added.

Commissioner Ramulu told that some reports have come but some are awaited. He said that the samples were sent to Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Studies and they have given the medicine to 500 people for analysing the side effects if any. The officials stated that the detailed report will be received in 6-7 days.

CM Jagan ordered alternative arrangements for an uninterrupted supply of oxygen as Cyclone Yaas is likely to affect the state and told the officials to be focused on the supply and storage of the oxygen.