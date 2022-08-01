AP CM Reviews Housing Department

Amaravati, Aug 1: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a review meeting on Housing Department and directed the officials to speed up the construction of houses under ‘Pedalandariki illu’ scheme.

During the review, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to expedite the construction works of the houses including the 1.24 lakh houses in Visakhapatnam which were recently allocated to the beneficiaries, as the government is providing all the necessary funds on time. The officials stated that all arrangements have been made to build the houses in Visakhapatnam, where the construction will begin by the end of October. They informed him that the construction of the houses selected under option three is also progressing well. Besides the construction, the Chief Minister also directed the authorities to focus on building infrastructure facilities like drainages, roads, and power connections in Jagananna Colonies.

Reviewing TIDCO houses, he ordered the officials to hand over the houses after equipping them with complete infrastructure and told them to speed up the registration process. He also asked the officials to focus on the maintenance of TIDCO houses and plan accordingly. The officials said that 1.4 lakh houses will be ready in the next 15-20 days.

Further, the officials informed him that 2,03,920 applicants have been confirmed eligible and land deeds were already given to one lakh beneficiaries. The Chief Minister told them to show the location of the site to the beneficiary besides providing a land deed.

APSHCL Chairman D Dorababu, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Housing Department Special CS Ajay Jain, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Energy Department Special CS K Vijayanand, AP TIDCO MD Ch Sridhar, APSHCL MD N Bharat Gupta, CCLA Secretary A Babu, and other officials were present.