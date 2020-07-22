AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has decided to introduce Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) classes in all the government schools across the state. The State government has taken the decision to introduce LKG and UKG in the form of Pre Primary (PP1 and PP2) classes in all 55,607 Anganwadi centres across the state.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the decision during a review meeting over the betterment of the education system and Jagananna Gorumudda scheme on Tuesday.

The CM instructed the officials that there should be synergy between PP1, PP2 and the primary education and the syllabus should be drafted carefully.

Speaking at the meeting, the CM said that there are no junior colleges in 270 zones in the state and this problem will be solved by converting one high school into a junior college for each zone.

The CM ordered officials to focus on filling vacancies in junior colleges and to prepare students for competitive exams like IIT, JEE.

Highlights of review meeting:

► Pre-Primary-1, Pre-Primary-2 (PP-1, PP-2) classes should also be brought under the purview of primary education and steps should be taken to

provide quality education to students.

►There should be similarities between PP-1 and PP-2 subjects taught from class one. Teachers should be recruited depending on the strength of

students in PP-1 and PP-2.

► There are 55,000 Anganwadi Centers in the state. Of that, about 35,000 centres have no buildings and the government is finding a place for the

construction of buildings.

► Awareness should be brought among the students on digital learning and devices through the Learn to Learn concept.

►Learn to Learn concept aims at providing dongles and iPods to 8th or 9th-grade students as part of high-end digital learning. Life skills and career

counselling program should start from 8th class.

►Steps should be taken to provide libraries, science laboratories, playgrounds in high schools. Exercise for children should be part of the

curriculum.

►Private schools should have accreditation policy and the fees policy will be monitored regularly and an audit will be conducted every year.

►The quality of lunch and the cleanliness of bathrooms in schools will be given priority and constantly monitored.

The review meeting was attended by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, School Education Principal Secretary Budithi Rajashekhar, School Education Commissioner V Chinaveerabhadra and other senior officials.