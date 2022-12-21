AP CM Reaffirms His Commitment to Making Education A Priority

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi informed that the Central government has released 867 crore rupees to Andhra Pradesh during 2022-23 under Samagra Shiksha for the construction of infrastructure and carrying out repair/maintenance on school premises.

Replying to an unstarred question raised by YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Redy in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the Union Minister of State for Education said that the state government has reported that the expenditure upto 15 December 2022.

She also said the Centre is aware of the Nadu-Nedu initiative of the Andhra Pradesh government for school infrastructure development and added that the best practices or innovations carried out by various states and schools are uploaded on ‘Shagun Digital Repository’ so others can benefit from it.

