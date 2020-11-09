AP CM Raises Concern Over Nandyal Family Suicide Case

AMARAVATI: With Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressing serious concern over the suicide pact of a family in Nandyal due to police harassment, one inspector and a head constable were arrested under various sections and a high level probe is on.

The Chief Minister has taken a serious view of Nandyal incident in which Sheik Abdul Salam, his wife Noorjahan, son Dada Khalandar and daughter Salma had committed suicide by falling under a moving train and conveyed through a selfie that they were taking the extreme step unable to bear police harassment.

On the intervention of Chief Minister, police swung into action and arrested CI Somasekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar under various Sections of IPC, including abatement of suicide(306) besides 323 and 324.

The arrests took place within 24 hours of the incident with the Chief Minister personally calling up the top brass of police and instructing to conduct thorough inquiry and take immediate action. He also sought a report from DGP and Home Minister. Two senior IPS Officers Sarikha Brata Bag hi and Guntur ASP Arif Hafeez were drafted to investigate the case.

Many Muslim Minority Associations have hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his concern and the quick action by arresting the two cops besides ordering for a thorough probe.