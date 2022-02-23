AP CM Misses a True Friend in Mekapati Goutham Reddy

AMARAVATI: It’s very common to see people coming together for political reasons but the former AP Minister late Mekapati Goutham Reddy was an exception. He made friends without any motives. In fact, the former Minister joined politics as he gave more value to the friendship. He was a true gentleman who was always there for his friends. Goutham Reddy’s friendship with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a rare example of self-less bonding.

Also Read: Mekapati Goutham Reddy Cremated, CM YS Jagan, Family, Followers Bid Teary Farewell To The Minister

Goutham Reddy was born in a political family. After finishing his education, he started taking interest in the business. In the early days, he showed no interest in politics. The former minister came in contact with the Chief Minister while his brother Prithvi Reddy was studying with YS Jagan in Hyderabad. Very soon the acquaintance turned into a friendship. Even before he entered into politics, the relationship with Jagan had become stronger. As Goutham ’s father Mekapati Rajmohan Reddy, a YSRCP MP and prominent leader, was close to the YSR family, the YSRCP party named his son Goutham Reddy as a party candidate for the Nellore parliamentary constituency in the 2009 general elections.

After the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy in a chopper crash in Kurnool district in 2009, along with several Congress MLAs and Ministers, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy stood with the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the hour of grief. Grieving the departure of the people's leader, Rajamohan Reddy organised a condolence yatra in Nellore district. He even offered to resign from his Nellore MP seat for supporting the YSR family. He had to endure the harassment of the then Congress-led government both in the Centre and State for standing with the YSR scion.