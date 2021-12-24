AP CM Lays Foundation Stone for CenturyPly Unit

Badvel: On his first day of Kadapa district tour, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for Messrs CenturyPly’s largest integrated wood panel manufacturing unit at Gopavaram of Badvel constituency.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Century Ply, the Chief Minister said that it is a large-scale green-field manufacturing unit that is being set up at an investment of Rs 1600 crore and creates direct employment to almost 2500 people and indirect employment to over 5000 people. He said that local farmers are the biggest beneficiaries of this significant investment as the company would purchase the raw material directly from them and support them.

The Chief Minister stated that many more ancillary units will also set up their units here in the future and boost the economy. He said that a cooperative society had given their lands to the company, as the establishment of the manufacturing unit will bring new vibes and create employment at a larger scale. He assured to extend support to the company at all times. Further, he handed over the allotment letter to the representatives of Century Ply Boards.

In regard to development works, the Chief Minister laid a foundation stone for the construction of a new Revenue Division Office in Badvel and said that Rs 6 crore was sanctioned for the construction of the building. In Badvel, along with the Revenue Division Office, development projects worth about Rs 500 crore are underway, where a new police station will be set up at Srikashinayana (SAKN).

Later, speaking on the occasion Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman of CenturyPly thanked the Chief Minister for his support and cooperation in setting up the plant and stated that it was the vision of the Chief Minister to set up a furniture park here in Badvel. He said that initially, they wanted to invest Rs 600 crore, but with board's decision, the company decided to invest Rs 2600 crore in three phases. In the first phase, the Shanmica project will be set up followed by an MDF plant by September 2023 and after receiving the required machinery from Germany, the biggest plywood plant in the country will be set up.