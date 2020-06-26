AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched "YSR app", a mobile application to monitor services provided to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Centres (RBCs). It was developed by the state's agriculture department.

The mobile app will display agriculture and its allied sectors scheme being taken up by the government and the usage of farmer-centric equipment.

It will also take feedback from people on the government's schemes that are being implemented in the state.

The staff of RBCs will upload the registration details of the crops under e-crop, programs related to the farmers, field demonstrations, seed production sites, collection of samples for soil testing, crop insurance scheme, distribution of inputs to the farmers from time to time.

It will be monitored by the higher officials of the government.

Maintaining a digital register in RBCs, protecting RBCs assets, reporting timely issues whenever there is a problem, monitoring RBC activities on the dashboard, and activities of Village Agriculture Assistants, taking surveys on various schemes will be available on the app.

The app is designed to provide farmers with information on how to meet their needs at the ground level and take steps to provide better services to the farmers by the government.

AP agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu and Chief Secretary of Agriculture Department were among those present.