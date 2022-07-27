AP CM Lauds Efforts of Volunteers, Officials on Flood Duty

During a review meeting held at Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials about the intensity of loss in the low lying (lanka) villages and told them continue the relief works.

We could get good results as we have empowered employees. In earlier days the staff was moving with leaders ignoring relief and had I repeated the same and suspended a few it would have served no purpose. The volunteer system was also useful in relief. With my coming I am able find out about the manner in which relief work was carried out, he said. All officials in line of duty had done well, he said and asked them to continue the good work.

Focus on sanitation and enumeration should be done in a transparent manner within two weeks which will be put to social audit, he said adding that electricity should be restored at the earliest.

Any negative publicity from the opposition or its friendly media should be given a strong rebuttal, he said. Estimates should be drawn on the DPR for developing delta lands and modernization of embankments. By November we should be starting works on weakened bunds and take steps for permanent solutions. Deputy Chief Minister K Satyanarayana, Ministers Ch Srinivas Venugopal Krishna, Dadisetti Raja, G Amarnath, MPs, MLAs MLC s and officials participated in the meeting.