AP CM Lauds Efforts of Health Workers in Containing Virus Spread 

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister lauded the efforts of Village Secretariat staff, Volunteers, Asha workers, Doctors, ANMs and district collectors in containing COVID and said door to door fever survey was conducted 13 times and the people with symptoms were identified, tested and provided treatment. He congratulated them for putting efforts to decrease the mortality rate and containing the spread of the virus.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said focused testing should be done through RTPCR tests by identifying people with symptoms and added that tests should be conducted to whoever asks for it. He said 104 services should be utilised effectively, fever surveys should be conducted regularly, masks and social distancing should be followed strictly. In view of the decreasing caseload, the number of hospitals and Covid care centres should be maintained, he said and added that Covid treatment is being provided at 302 hospitals and 123 COVID care centres at present.