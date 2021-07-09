AP CM Jagan Plays Cricket at YS Rajareddy Stadium in Kadapa

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday toured Badvel in Kadapa constituency. He laid the foundation stone for several developmental projects and inaugurated a couple of them in the two constituencies. The AP CM also launched flood lights at YS Rajareddy ACA Cricket Stadium. As part of this, CM YS Jagan was seen trying his hands with a bat. He played a couple of shots much to the delight of the spectators and followers gathered there.

After playing, the Andhra CM also put his signature on the cricket bat he played with. After laying the foundation stone for several developmental works, CM YS Jagan set aside Rs 500 crores for rhe progress of various projects undertaken to develop the constituencies. The focus was primarily on vegetable and fish markets in Badvel and also setting up of commercial complexes. At a public meeting held at Budvel, CM YS Jagan stated that various developmental works would be undertaken with a huge investment.