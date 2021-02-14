AP CM Jagan Expresses Grief Over Madapuram Road Mishap

In a tragic road accident, 13 person killed and others sustained grievous injuries. The incident took place at the National Highway 44 near Madapuram village in Krishnagiri mandal of Kurnool district in the early hours of Sunday. According to the reports, a group of devotees from Madanapalle of Chittoor district have been going to Ajmer in Rajasthan. The bus reached Madapuram village at 3.30 am and it went in a wrong direction, collided with the lorry that was coming from the opposite direction. The injured have been shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow for the loss of human life, including women and children, in the road mishap at Madapuram of Veldurthi mandal in Kurnool district.

The Chief Minister instructed the concerned officials to take expedite relief and medical help and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and wished speedy recovery of the injured.