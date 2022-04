AP CM Invited to Sita Rama Kalyanamahotsavam at Ontimitta

Amaravati, April 8: Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K S Jawahar Reddy along with Ontimitta Kodandarama Swami Temple Deputy Executive Officer Dr Ramana Prasad met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at camp office here on Friday and invited him to the Sita Rama Kalyanamahotsavam at Kodandarama Swami temple.

The temple priests have blessed the Chief Minister with vedic chants. The Sita Rama Kalyanamahotsavam will be held on April 15 between 8 PM and 10 PM. The Srirama Navami Bramhotsavams will be held from April 9-19 at Ontimitta.