AP CM Has Fulfilled 90pc of Promises Made In Manifesto Despite Financial Crisis

YSRCP victory in Tirupati by poll is a certainty as people have seen the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last 21 months and TDP will once again will be rejected, said Party MLA K Parthasarathi.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the MLA said that the Chief Minister had implemented over 90 percent of the promises made in the manifesto in his 21-month administration, despite severe financial crisis due to COVID-19. Unlike TDP, which deleted its manifesto after failing to fulfill the poll promises, the YSRCP government had redefined welfare by doing more than what was promised.

Prioritizing farmer welfare, the state government had set up over 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendras, benefiting over 15 lakh farmers through YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu, and spent over Rs 4000 crore providing market intervention to those farmers whose crops are selling below the MSP and further increased the Rythu Bharosa financial aid from Rs 12,500 to Rs 13,500 crediting directly into the farmer’s accounts.

He criticised the previous TDP government for burdening the farmers with a pile of debts and miserably failed in implementing the ‘runa mafi’ scheme. Also, during the TDP regime, Chandrababu Naidu introduced Janmabhoomi committees and ruined the public welfare system, which benefited only select people who belonged to the TDP and left the common man to his fate. However, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy established a village volunteer system delivering the welfare schemes directly to the beneficiaries irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, or political affiliations. He said that only 45 lakh people were given pensions during the previous government, while the current government has been door delivering pensions to 63 lakh people and questioned Chandrababu the reason for leaving behind 20 lakh eligible people.

Ever since YSRCP formed government, over four lakh jobs were created under village secretariats, of which nearly 82 percent were filled by BC, SC, ST, and minorities, but Chandrababu Naidu utterly failed to create employment for the youth, during his tèrm. He said that the government educational institutions were gravely neglected and burdened by the public by encouraging private institutions, while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is revamping the government schools with world-class infrastructure under the Nadu-Nedu initiative, where almost 20 percent of admissions were increased. The MLA said that the government had also focussed on improving health care services in the State and increased the Aarogyasri services to 2434 ailments, rolled out 1088 new ambulances and also establishing 16 new medical colleges.

Speaking in regard to YS Vivekananda Reddy's death, he challenged TDP leaders to reveal the roles of Adinarayana Reddy and B. Tech Ravi in the killing. He said that TDP leaders are intentionally trying to accuse the Chief Minister with false allegations in order to divert people's attention.