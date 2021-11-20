AP CM Hands Over B-Form to Kuppam YSRCP Coordinator Krishna Raghava Jayendra Bharat

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday handed over B-form to Kuppam YSRCP Coordinator Krishna Raghava Jayendra Bharat, who is contesting as MLC candidate under the Local Authorities’ Constituencies (LACs) quota.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Chittoor District YSRCP leaders were present on the occasion.