AP CM Hails Punia's Outstanding Display of Courage, Inner Strength

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on his outstanding display of courage at the Tokyo Olympics.

Congratulations to @BajrangPunia on winning bronze in 65kgs freestyle #Wrestling, taking India's Olympic medal count to 6. He deserves praise for his outstanding display of courage & inner strength to win the bout with 8-0 for #TeamIndia. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 7, 2021

It is known that Bajrang Punia became the 6th wrestler in Indian history to win an Olumpic medal. Punia won a bronze in men's 65kg category at the Tokyo 2020 games.