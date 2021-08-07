AP CM Hails Punia's Outstanding Display of Courage, Inner Strength

Aug 07, 2021, 17:59 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on his outstanding display of courage at the Tokyo Olympics. 

It is known that Bajrang Punia became the 6th wrestler in Indian history to win an Olumpic medal. Punia won a bronze in men's 65kg category at the Tokyo 2020 games.

