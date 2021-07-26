AP CM Hails Priya Malik's Feat

Priya Malik won gold at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships on Sunday. She defeated Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the summit clash. She won gold in the women's 73kg weight category. She had also won the gold medal in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune.

Many celebs took to their social media handles and praised Priya Malik.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan also hailed Priya Malik's feat. He took to his Twitter and tweeted, "Another day, another laurel to the nation! My hearty congratulations to Priya Malik on clinching gold for India at World Cadet wrestling championship in Hungary." Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan.

Another day, another laurel to the nation! My hearty congratulations to Priya Malik on clinching gold for India at World Cadet wrestling championship in Hungary. #priyamalik — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 25, 2021

YS Jagan also praised Mirabai Chanu who won silver medal in Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He tweeted, "A magnificent feat! Absolutely delighted to see India off the mark in #Olympics #Tokyo2020. Hearty congratulations Mirabai Chanu on winning the silver medal in 49 kgs women's weight lifting category." Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan.