AP CM Greets Telugus On Mahashivaratri

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the people of the state on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The CM took to Twitter to wish everyone.

On the festival of Lord Shiva, the CM prayed for the Lord’s blessings to be showered upon all. “Maha Shivaratri is a holy day of special worship and meditation of Shankara in the form of Omkara. Mahashivaratri wishes to all the people of the state. Seeking the blessings of God, may his blessings be upon all, on this special day. #MahaShivaratri” wrote YS Reddy.