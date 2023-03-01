AP CM Greets His Tamil Nadu Counterpart on Birthday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin who is celebrating 70th birthday today, March 1.

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted, “My best wishes to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Sri @mkstalin garu, on his 70th birthday. I wish you good health, happiness and success in this year ahead(sic).”

My best wishes to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Sri @mkstalin garu, on his 70th birthday.

I wish you good health, happiness and success in this year ahead.#MKStalin70 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 1, 2023

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan's Generosity in Tenali