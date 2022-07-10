AP CM Grateful For God's Grace, Dad's Guidance, Mom's Blessings and People's Love

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shared an emotional message after YSRCP Plenary which concluded on Saturday He said that he will be with the people forever and serve them. He thanked the public, party workers, and fans for their immense support. He said that he is grateful for god's grace, his father's guidance, his mother's blessings, and people's love. Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

నిరంతరం– దేవుని దయ, నడిపించే నాన్న, ఆశీర్వదించే అమ్మ, ప్రేమించే కోట్ల హృదయాలు... ఇవే నాకు శాశ్వత అనుబంధాలు! కార్యకర్తలూ అభిమానుల సముద్రంగా మారిన ప్లీనరీలో... చెక్కు చెదరని మీ ఆత్మీయతలకు, మనందరి పార్టీకి, ప్రభుత్వానికి మీ మద్దతుకు... మీ జగన్‌ సెల్యూట్, మరోసారి! — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 10, 2022

Chief Minister and national president of YSR Congress Party, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was unanimously elected as lifetime president of the YSR Congress Party. He thanked the party supporters for reposing faith in him for more than ten years. He said, "I am seeing an army of people who have endured many difficulties for more than ten years. I salute the party supporters with all my heart and I promise to take care of you. We have set a new trend and brought about a revolution in the economic, social, and political sphere and in education, health, and women empowerment."