AP CM Congratulates Tokyo Paralympics Medallists from India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated the three medalists in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 who made the nation proud.

He congratulated paddler Bhavina Patel and high jumper Nishad Kumar who won Silver Medals in the summit clash and Vinod Kumar for winning on Bronze in Discus Thow.

The brave deeds of the Medalists are historic and highly motivational moments for the nation, he said.