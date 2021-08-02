AP CM Congratulates Telugu Girl PV Sindhu on Tokyo Feat

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter to congratulate Telugu ammayi PV Sindhu on her Olympic feat at the Tokyo Games. It is known that Indian badminton player PV Sindhu won a bronze medal in the ongoing season of Olympics in Japan. She beat China's He Bingjiao.

The Andhra CM took to Twitter to hail her feat.

All good wishes and much Congratulations to our Telugu girl @Pvsindhu1 for winning Bronze for India at #TokyoOlympics2020 She is the 1st Indian woman to have won two individual medals at #Olympics. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 1, 2021

Sindhu is the second woman athlete to bring laurels for India at the Tokyo Olympics after Mirabai Chanu who brought home a silver. The Indian weightlifter, who hails from Manipur, won the Olympic medal in the Women's 49 KG contest.