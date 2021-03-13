AP CM Congratulates Nikhileshwar, Anasuya On Literary Awards

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated renowned poet, translator, and writer Nikhileshwar Garu for winning the Central Sahitya Akademy Award 2020 for his poetic work Agni Swasa.

Nikhileshwar’s real name is Kumbham Yadavreddy. His hometown is Veeravalli village in the Yadadri district. Nikhileshwar, 82, is one of Digambara’s poets. Nikhileshwar wrote ‘Agnishwasa’ poems on contemporary political, social, and economic issues, saying that this fire-breathing is my inner language. Nikhileshwar completed BA, BEd, and Hindi Bhushan courses at Osmania University. He also worked as a sub-editor at Golconda magazine. He entered the world of Telugu literature as Yadav Reddy. In 1965, he started composing poetry under the name Nikhileshwar as one of the six Digambara poets. Nikhileshwar also served as the founding secretary of the Revolutionary Writers’ Association.

Nikhileshwar, founder secretary of Virasam (Revolutionary Writers Association) also happens to be a member of Digambara Kavis who created a new trend in Telugu free verse.

The Chief Minister also congratulated popular writer Kanneganti Anasusuya for winning Bala Sahitya Puraskar 2020 for her short story book titled Snehithulu.