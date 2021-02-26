AP CM Congratulates Kaivalya Reddy From Nidadavolu, Rewards Her With 1 Lakh

Amaravati: Kaivalya Reddy of Nidadavolu in West Godavari has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister congratulated her and announced a cash intensive of Rs 1 lakh for finding asteroids between Jupiter and Mars using Pawn Stars telescope.

International Astronomical Search Collaboration, which is recognised by NASA has presented her an Award in recognition of her work.

Kaivalya Reddy took her training from Space Port India Foundation.

Her parents Srinivasula Reddy and Vijalayalakshmi accompanied her during the meeting.