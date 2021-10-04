AP CM Congratulates Harika Dronavalli, Indian Team For FIDE World Women Championship Silver

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated Harika Dronavalli and the Indian team for winning the Silver Medal in the finals of the FIDE World Women's Team Championship held in Spain. He praised Harika for her brilliant win in the team event and wished her and the Indian team more laurels in the days to come.

India Chess Player Dronavalli Harika-led Indian team won their first-ever silver medal in the FIDE World women team chess championship at Sitges, Spain, on Saturday. India lost its final match to Russia.

After winning, Dronavalli Harika took to her Twitter and shared a post that read, "Feeling very emotional, having achieved one of my long-awaited goals, of winning a team medal in the Olympiad of world team's!! I first played a team event in 2004 and in the events since then, it has been a roller coaster and on numerous occasions, we have been close but somehow we never achieved the podium finish." She wrote, "Some of these chances left me very dejected and I cried multiple times whenever we left empty-handed."