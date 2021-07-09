AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an exgratia of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Army Jawan M Jaswanth Reddy, who attained martyrdom by laying down his life in line of duty during the encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The valour of Jaswanth Reddy, who hails from Dariwada Kothapalem village of Bapatla mandal in Guntur district, in fighting the terrorists on the border is highly commendable, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Also Read: Telugu Jawan From Guntur Killed In Encounter At Rajouri, Jammu

The Chief Minister tweeted his condolence message today: