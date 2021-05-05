AP CM Condoles Telugu Freedom Fighter Pavuluri's Demise

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of Sri Pavuluri Sivaramakrishnaiah, freedom fighter and social reformer and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Pavuluri Sivaramakrishnaiah (98), a well known freedom fighter from Tenali breathed his last on Tuesday evening. He died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guntur. He was born in Govada village of Tenali on November 15, 1923. He completed his primary education in Thurumella and then he finished his higher education in Govada. He completed his matriculation from Andhra University. He received Hindi degree from the University of Madras.

He stayed at the Mahatma Gandhi Sevagram for a year and rendered his services. Pavuluri Sivaramakrishnaiah participated in Quit India movement and was sent to Alipur camp jail for one and half years. He played an active role in conducting the All India Freedom Fighters Conference in Tenali in 1983.

He worked as a Hindi teacher in Zilla Parishad High School and retired in 1979. He had taken up many developmental activities in his native village. Shankar Dayal Sharma, Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Sushma Swaraj, Ramnath Kovind and many others honoured him.

Siva Ramakrishnaiah is survived by his wife Mangamma, two sons and a daughter. His eldest son Vijayakumar was a retired Joint Director in the Department of Agriculture. Siva Ramakrishnaiah's second son Krishnakumar worked as a teacher earlier and later stepped into business. His daughter stays at Hyderabad and is a homemaker.