AP CM Condoles Malladi Chandrasekhara Sastry's Demise

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of Malladi Chandrasekhara Sastry garu, the highly accomplished scholar and multifaceted personality whose discourses on epics devotional, religious and almanac issues had a large following.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Malladi Chandrasekhara Sastry was 96 and is survived by six sons and two daughters. He was born on August 22, 1925, to Dakshinamurthy and Adilakshmamma at Hassanabada village in Krosuru mandal in Guntur. He was known as "Pouranika Sarvabhouma and Abhinava Vyasa". He conducted discourses continuously for two years on Bharatam in Guntur.

