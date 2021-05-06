AP CM Condoles Demise of Kapu Leader Pilla Venkateswara Rao

Kapu leader Pilla Venkateswara Rao passed away on Wednesday after contracting the Coronavirus infection. Pilla always worked to ease the problems of Kapu community in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of Pilla Venkateswara Rao and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu also expressed shock over the death of Venkateswara Rao. Pilla, who had done a great job for the welfare of farmers, died at a private hospital at Vijayawada.

