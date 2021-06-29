AP CM Committed to Bringing in Revolutionary Changes in Education

AMARAVATI: AP Govt advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna said that the State government is committed to bring reforms in the Education sector and thus brought revolutionary changes through Nadu-Nedu, where even the public had been witnessing the change. In fact, the admission rate in government schools has also tremendously increased in the last two years, due to the initiatives taken by the Chief Minister focusing right from their meal plan to the infrastructure facilities provided in the schools.

Drawing a comparison with the previous TDP government, Sajjala listed that Rs 515 crore was spent on midday meals during the TDP regime, but the current government had spent Rs 1600 crore by totally revamping the midday meal scheme with an updated menu. Similarly, the salaries of helpers was increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 3000.

On this occasion, Ramakrishna Reddy questioned why such news did not appear from 2014 to 2019, even when Chandrababu failed to fulfill his 600 plus promises made during elections. He said that Chandrababu had closed many schools in the name of rationalisation without focusing on student-teacher ratio. He said that there were single teacher schools during Chandrababu's term too, but the State government is working towards it and shall gradually change the scenario. From now on, promotions will also come to Anganwadi workers and once these changes are made we will fill in the vacancies based on the student-teacher ratio, he added.

Further, he clarified that current vacancies were listed in the Job Calendar and in future many more shall come as this is not a one time settlement. He appealed to public not to fall for the false propaganda.