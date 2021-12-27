AP CM Attends high tea hosted by Governor

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy attended the high tea hosted by Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

The Governor has hosted high tea for Chief Justice of India N V Ramana at Raj Bhavan. Supre Court Judges Vineet Saran, JK Maheswari and Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Prasanth Kumar Mishra also attended the programme.