AP CM Assures All Help to Eluru Victims

ELURU, Dec 7: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the local Government hospital and interacted with the patients and attendants, assuring all help, and held a review meeting with officials on the incident.

The Chief Minister went round the ward, sat on the bed of the patients, and gave a patient ear on the incident. He told the patients and their attendants that all help will be provided.

Later, addressing a review meeting at ZP office here on Monday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to be vigilant and ready to handle any situation. He enquired about the treatment being given to the patients who fell ill, and the measures being taken for the control of the situation. He also enquired about the possible causes of the outbreak and about the medical tests and investigations that are being carried out on patients.

The Chief Minister said the observations of further analysis done by the teams of National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and Indian Council of Chemical Technology (IICT) along with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) should be taken into consideration. The Chief Minister enquired about the health status of the patients being discharged and said they should be kept under observation and instructed the officials to provide quality food and best medicines to the discharged patients.

The Chief Minister said a high ranking official of the Health Department should stay put to monitor the situation. He instructed the officials to create awareness among the people to call to104, 108 if anyone faces any problem. Medical assistance should be provided as early as possible once the call is received.

The officials told the Chief Minister that drinking water was tested and reports of blood samples of the patients were normal. Blood samples taken for Hb, CBP, LFT, RFT and GRBS- were normal and blood samples were inoculated, and reports are awaited. Viral markers for IgM ELISA, for Chikungunya, Dengue, HSV-2, and all samples reported negative. The CT scan reports were also normal, the officials said.

The causes of the outbreak are not known yet. They said the cases are being reported in Eluru rural and Dendaluru apart from Eluru urban and all age groups are prone to the infection. The people who have been drinking treated water and mineral water were also infected, the officials said.

Ministers Alla Nani, Sri Ranganadha Raju, Taneti Vanita, Perni Nani, Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Medical and Health Commissioner K Bhaskar, district Collector Mutyalaraju, and other officials participated in the review meeting.