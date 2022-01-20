AP CM Asks Officials to Expedite Work on Digital Libraries

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to complete the first phase work on the digital libraries by June end.

During a review meeting on energy sector and digital libraries project held at the Camp Office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that digital libraries will enable work from home, The libraries should have all the infrastructure needed, including desktop console, internet connection, furniture and other amenities.

Those works that remain uncompleted in the first phase should be covered in the second phase; he said adding that all works in setting up the digital libraries should be expedited.

The Officials told the Chief Minister that about the work in progress on digital libraries. In Phase- I the aim is to, the officials said, set up digital libraries in 4,530 villages. The net connectivity for the digital libraries would be completed by February 2022, they said.

Minister for Energy and Science and Technology Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Chief Secretary Gopalkrishna Dwivedi, Energy Secretary N Srikant, APGENCO MD B Sridhar, Finance Secretary SS Rawat, APTS MD M Nandakishore, APSFL MD Madhusudhan Reddy, Village and Ward Secretariats Department Director SS Mohan and other officials were present at the meeting.