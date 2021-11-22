AP CM Announces Rs. 25 Lakh Ex Gratia To Three Families

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held an emergency review meeting in the wake of heavy rains lashing the state over the weekend. The AP CM conducted interacted with officials and ministers to take stock of the situation in the state. He directed the officials to oversee the relief activities and asked them to ensure no one should suffer because to floods.

Many areas in Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Nellore districts have been inundated after incessant rains in the regions. The heavy rains were caused due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal. The Indian Coast Guard, NDRF, SDRF, and fire department teams are working round the clock to reach out to those affected by the rains. According to reports, a total of 243 relief camps are operating in all the affected districts.

AP CM YS Jagan also instructed the officials to identify crop loss and those who have lost houses and cattle due to the floods in the remaining districts to compensate them immediately. The flood victims will get 25 kg of rice, 1 kg urad dal, edible oil, 1 kg onion, 1 kg potato, 1 kg tomato, and Rs. 2,000, as per govt order.

CM YS Jagan said that there should be all the facilities in the relief camps and people should not face any problems. People can call 104 to complain about any grievances. Financial assistance of Rs. 95,100 should be given to totally damaged houses, he said.

The Andhra Pradesh government announced an ex gratia of Rs. 25 lakh each to the kin of constable, sachivalayam employee, and RTC conductor who died in an attempt to save the flood-affected people.